Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

RY stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

Several research firms have commented on RY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

