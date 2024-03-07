Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SANM opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

