Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

PSX opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.