Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

