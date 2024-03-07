Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

