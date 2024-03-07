Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

