Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

DNA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,068 shares of company stock valued at $630,310. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

