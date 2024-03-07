Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Get Entegris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $141.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.