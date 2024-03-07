Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.58 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.64.

ENTG opened at $139.20 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $201,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,458,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,137 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 608,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

