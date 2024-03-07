Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

