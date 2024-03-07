Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $34,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVX opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. Enovix has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

