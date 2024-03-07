Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.