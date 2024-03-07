Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.98

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 18978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

