Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.98

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 18978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.