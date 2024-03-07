Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $100.80 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003698 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,048,455 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.