Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 17,415 shares.The stock last traded at $216.13 and had previously closed at $220.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,573,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,214,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,622,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after buying an additional 542,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

