Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.