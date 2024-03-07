Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12,269.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

FNF opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

