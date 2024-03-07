Earnest Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $278.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

