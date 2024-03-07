Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJJ stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

