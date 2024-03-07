Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 240,490 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,088 shares in the company, valued at $48,359,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00.

BROS opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

