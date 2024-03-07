Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 7.4%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.40 and last traded at $77.90. 1,474,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,400,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

