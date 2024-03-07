DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 105,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.65% of DexCom worth $233,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.