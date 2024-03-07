Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of DESP opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 2.01. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $7,193,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $12,954,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 970,051 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 909,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $6,622,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

