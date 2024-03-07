Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.58

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.58 and last traded at C$46.45, with a volume of 15184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.85.

Definity Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

