Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,604 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DCPH opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

