Deborah Page AM Acquires 6,200 Shares of Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Page AM acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.13 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of A$50,406.00 ($32,731.17).

Deborah Page AM also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Deborah Page AM sold 23,323 shares of Magellan Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$2,332.30 ($1,514.48).

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Magellan Financial Group Cuts Dividend

About Magellan Financial Group

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 19th. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.00%.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

