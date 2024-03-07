DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBVT stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

