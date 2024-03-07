David Aaron Lehman Sells 4,351 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,420.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 927,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,805,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

