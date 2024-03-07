David Aaron Lehman Sells 4,351 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,420.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulmonx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 927,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,805,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmonx
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.