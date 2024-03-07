Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 12,654 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,627,051.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,080,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,703. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after buying an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.