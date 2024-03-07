Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

NYSE DRI opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $155.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

