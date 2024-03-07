Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $155.64. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

