Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,777 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,792,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,407 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 483,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $256.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

