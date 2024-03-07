Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 155,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 433,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815,848. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

