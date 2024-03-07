Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 1,337,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

