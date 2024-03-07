Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 200.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,502,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,176,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 172,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.