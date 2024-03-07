Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,850 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $357.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,409. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $357.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

