Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 13,229 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.