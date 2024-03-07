Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $990.00. 62,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $849.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $734.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $997.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

