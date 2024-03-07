Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,350 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,555. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $257.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average of $223.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.