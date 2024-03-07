DA Davidson Weighs in on MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

MasTec Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.