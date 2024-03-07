DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

AMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

