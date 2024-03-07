CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 2,846,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,171,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

