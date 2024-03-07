CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 247.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

