CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $90.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.58.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

