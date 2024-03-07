Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Curaleaf

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

