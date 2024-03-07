CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of CCLP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $290.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.73. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

