CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.77-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.925-$3.989 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-$0.90 EPS.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $362.62.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

