CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.2-$905.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.53 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.77-$3.97 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.50, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.56.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

