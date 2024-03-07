CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.770-3.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.890-0.900 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $12.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,555. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.15 and its 200-day moving average is $229.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $362.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

